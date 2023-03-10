ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson gave his annual State of NASA speech on Thursday dropping the news of when the agency would announce the four astronauts that will fly on the first crewed mission of the Artemis program while giving a top-level look at a record budget request from President Joe Biden.

The three Americans and one Canadian that will fly to the moon, but not land on it, will be revealed on April 3, Nelson said.



