A high-tech tool, developed for NASA by University of Maryland researchers, will help NASA scour distant planets and moons for signs of alien life. 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A newly developed laser instrument will help NASA scour distant planets and moons for signs of alien life, researchers say.

The high-tech tool, developed for NASA by University of Maryland researchers, only weighs about 17 pounds, making it light enough to be brought along on deep space explorations, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Jan. 16 and an accompanying news release.



