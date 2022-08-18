NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, leaves the Vehicle Assembly Building

NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, leaves begins its slow-motion journey to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Tuesday night.

 Reuters/Steve Nesius

NASA’s gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, completed its hours-long crawl to its launchpad on Wednesday ahead of the behemoth’s debut test flight this month.

The 322-foot-tall rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space — without any humans — on Aug. 29. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon for NASA’s Artemis program, the United States’ multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.



