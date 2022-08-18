NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top, leaves begins its slow-motion journey to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Tuesday night.
NASA’s gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, completed its hours-long crawl to its launchpad on Wednesday ahead of the behemoth’s debut test flight this month.
The 322-foot-tall rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space — without any humans — on Aug. 29. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon for NASA’s Artemis program, the United States’ multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.
The Space Launch System, whose development during the past decade has been led by Boeing Co, emerged from its assembly building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida about 10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and began a four-mile trek to its launchpad.
Moving less than 1 mph, the rollout took nearly 11 hours.
Sitting atop the rocket is NASA’s Orion astronaut capsule, built by Lockheed Martin Corp. It is designed to separate from the rocket in space, ferry humans toward the moon and rendezvous with a separate spacecraft that will take astronauts to the lunar surface.
For the Aug. 29 mission, called Artemis 1, the Orion capsule will launch atop the Space Launch System without any humans and orbit the moon before returning to Earth for an ocean splashdown 42 days later.
If bad launch weather or a minor technical issue triggers a delay on Aug. 29, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has backup launch dates on Sept. 2 and Sept. 5.
There are 42 active men and women in NASA’s Astronaut Corps, and all of them are looking forward to the first launch of Artemis I in the hopes it paves the way for their ride to the moon.
At least that’s the word from astronaut Stanley Love, who was on hand at Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday night for the Artemis I rollout.
“It is long overdue, and it is a great day for Florida, for our country and for the whole world and we are putting people back on the moon,” he said.
A primary goal of the Artemis I mission is to test out the Orion spacecraft’s ability to keep humans safe, especially as it endures re-entry temperatures of roughly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit coming into Earth’s atmosphere at 24,500 mph.
If all goes well, Artemis II will fly with a four-person crew to orbit the moon no earlier than May 2024 with the Artemis III mission slated for 2025 on NASA’s current schedule. That flight will fly with four astronauts as well, but plans call for two, including the first woman, to head down to the lunar surface and step foot on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
“We’re going to be picking a crew later this year,” said Love, who also expects to be CAPCOM for the first crewed Artemis mission.
