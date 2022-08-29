US-NEWS-SCI-NASA-MOON-GET

A member of the media sits near a tripod after the the launch of the Artemis-1 rocket was postponed Monday at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA called off the test flight of its largest-ever Moon rocket because of a temperature issue with one of the four giant engines.

 AFP via Getty Images/Gregg Newton

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA's return to the moon will have to wait a little longer after the first uncrewed launch of its Space Launch System rocket was scrubbed Monday morning due to an engine issue.

NASA's Space Launch System moon rocket was scheduled to launch for the first time at 5:33 a.m. Pacific time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But an issue with one of the four engines in the rocket's core stage pushed the launch back at least a few days. The next possible launch time is Friday, though engineers will have to work through the engine issue first, a NASA spokesman said on the agency's launch livestream.



©2022 Los Angeles Times.

