NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Investigators in Nashville on Tuesday pored over a "manifesto" written by a 28-year-old former student at a Christian school who shot to death three children and three adults a day earlier at the institution, hoping to learn what motivated the latest U.S. mass shooting.

Police killed the perpetrator of Monday's shooting, identified by authorities as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, when they stormed the Covenant School within minutes of gunfire erupting in the private church-based academy.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?