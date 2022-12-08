SEATTLE — When a human torso washed ashore on Dungeness Spit on the northern edge of the Olympic Peninsula in September, authorities immediately wondered whether it might be the remains of one of the victims of the floatplane that crashed off of Whidbey Island during Labor Day weekend.

But without a dedicated forensic pathologist in rural Clallam County, the remains were transferred to Thurston County, said Nathan Millett, Clallam County deputy coroner. Ultimately, it took three weeks for officials to formally determine the remains were those of 66-year-old Patricia Hicks, a retired school teacher who was among the 10 people aboard the plane that plunged into Mutiny Bay on Sept. 4.



