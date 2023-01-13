US-NEWS-WEA-CALIF-RAIN-CHILD-MCT

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office resumed its search Wednesday for Kyle Doan, 5, who was swept away Monday by floodwaters near San Miguel, California. 

 San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 120 members of the California National Guard have joined the search for Kyle Doan, the missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel in San Luis Obispo County during this week's storms.

More than 200 personnel have already been deployed in the search for Kyle. The sheriff's office has been working with search and dive teams from Santa Barbara, Ventura, Sacramento, Santa Clara and Kern counties, officials said. Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, Grove Beach Police Department and the California Office of Emergency Services have also assisted with the search.



