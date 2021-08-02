Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Shepard and his patrol dog Reno demonstrate an attack using Brayden Kirk as the bad guy during National Night Out in 2017. This year, Wenatchee police will hold events at three parks around town.
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police Will host three separate events Tuesday for National Night Out.
The yearly event allows community members to interact and build relationships with first responders in the community. City council members who represent those districts will be on hand to talk to residents, and prizes will be raffled off to participants. Officials will also give away items to children that were donated by local businesses.
Detective Sgt. Nathan Hahn said the event allows for discussion in a non-emergency setting.
“It’s an opportunity for us to touch base with our community, talk about community needs, talk about things that are happening with us,” Hahn said.
Hahn said with new policing laws in the headlines, these interactions are important. The state legislature passed several police reform bills during its latest session that changed when and how police respond to calls. Most of these new laws took effect on July 25, causing local departments to adapt their practices.
“It’s essential that, one, they know that we’re there for them, that we are public servants, that we are trying to do everything we can within the laws,” Hahn said. “And now, not only in the last year and a half, literally within the last couple of weeks we’ve now had more restrictions on the way that we can do policing.”
Shaved ice or ice cream will be available early in the events, and a Wenatchee police vehicle will also be present at each event.
The three events are set for Rotary Park, Lincoln Park and Washington Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The East Wenatchee Police Department will host a similar event at Eastmont Community Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police officers from the East Wenatchee Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Chelan County Sheriff's will be on hand to talk to community members. Hot dogs and shaved ice will also be provided.
