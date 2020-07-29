WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley residents should be wary of close-to-record heat coming to North Central Washington this Thursday and Friday, according to a report from the National Weather Service in Spokane. Along with the high temperatures comes dry and windy conditions, raising the potential for fires.
Breezy conditions could promote the spread of new fires or increase existing fires, according to the report.
The National Weather Service issued its excessive heat warning for Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures are projected to peak at the low 100s. Thunderstorms might also hit on Thursday.
Weekend temperatures will lower, but still stay very warm, according to the report.