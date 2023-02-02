Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City

Signage for a job fair is seen on 5th Avenue after the release of the jobs report in Manhattan, New York City, on Sept. 3, 2021. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as the labor market remained resilient despite higher borrowing costs and mounting fears of a recession.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000 for the week ended Jan. 28, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 claims for the latest week.



