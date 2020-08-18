For four months, Joe Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. On Tuesday, that qualifier was dropped as Biden officially became the party's nominee.
The milestone, which Biden first sought more than 30 years ago, was marked by a slickly produced evening of virtual convention programming, in which Democrats featured both party elders and plenty of Trump bashing.
Here's what you need to know about the DNC's second night:
BACK TO NORMAL — KIND OF
Perhaps even more than the first night, Tuesday's prime-time Democratic convention had an "only in 2020" vibe. The all-virtual format, reflecting the year's singular blend of catastrophe — the global pandemic, a limping economy, civic unrest around racial justice — upended the timeworn tradition of a raucous call of the states to nominate the presidential candidate.
Gone were the scenes of delegates in funny hats pressed cheek-by-jowl around their states' spokespersons as each state was called, in alphabetical order, to announce its votes. That didn't mean the proceedings were completely devoid of the pageantry that political junkies have come to expect. The roll call, as Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez acknowledged, was "unconventional," beaming in footage from across the nation's 57 states and territories.
But first came the nominating speeches for Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the primary rival who racked up the second-largest number of delegates. Each speaker was aired from a different location.
The first of three people to nominate Biden was herself an unorthodox choice: Jacquelyn Brittany, a security guard in headquarters of The New York Times who blurted out her love for Biden when they shared an elevator last December. The encounter, which was captured on film, soon went viral. "Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself," said Brittany, calling him her "friend."
SECURITY CREDENTIALS
The first night of the convention included some strenuous courting of Republicans who may feel weary of Trump, but wary of voting for a Democrat. Tuesday's programming continued to extend the welcome.
The bipartisan appeal focused largely on foreign policy, for which Biden is well known given his experience as the former longtime chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Obama's vice president. Colin Powell, secretary of state under President George W. Bush, made his first appearance at a Democratic convention (although he has backed Democratic presidential candidates in the past) to tout Biden as far superior to Trump to be commander in chief.
"Joe Biden will be a president we will all be proud to salute," he said. Powell was followed by a video focusing on Biden's "unlikely" friendship with the late GOP Sen. John McCain, a bond rooted in their shared interest in world affairs.
The speakers' criticism of Trump regarding international relations was among the convention's most scathing. An array of former officials from both parties blasted the president as deferential to dictators and an embarrassment on the world stage.
"When this president goes overseas, it isn't a goodwill mission, it's a blooper reel," said former Secretary of State John F. Kerry.
DEMOCRATIC STALWARTS WEIGH IN
Biden's age can be a touchy subject for the campaign, particularly as Trump — just three years younger — seeks to make Biden's stamina a campaign issue. But in giving ample airtime to party elders, the convention program did not shy away from the fact that Biden, 77, is a peer of this older generation of Democrats.
"When I ran for president in 1976, Joe Biden was my first and most effective supporter in the Senate," former President Jimmy Carter said. "For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend."
He was followed by former President Bill Clinton, who is three years younger than Biden yet left the Oval Office nearly 20 years ago. Clinton spent less time recalling long-ago memories of Biden, choosing instead to assail Trump's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
"When asked about the surge in deaths, he shrugged and said, 'It is what it is,'" Clinton said of Trump. "But did it have to be this way? No. COVID hit us much harder than it had to."