LOS ANGELES — For fixing their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California with bribes and bogus athletic credentials, Lori Loughlin and J. Mossimo Giannulli, the best-known defendants in a college admissions scandal studded with marquee names, were sentenced Friday to two months and five months, respectively, in federal prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered both Loughlin and Giannulli to report to prison by Nov. 19.
Before handing down her sentence, Gorton described Loughlin as "an admired, successful, professional actor" with two healthy children, a long-standing marriage and "more money than you could possibly need."
"And yet you stand before me a convicted felon," he said. "And for what? For the inexplicable desire to have even more?"
Giannulli's lawyer, Sean Berkowitz, described his client as "a good man who made terrible mistakes" and urged Gorton to consider the context of his crimes.
"Moss' top priority was, is and always will be his children," he said.
In a brief statement to the judge, Giannulli said he took responsibility for his conduct and regretted the harm it has caused to his daughters, his wife and the public.
Noting he is more often tasked with imposing punishment on drug dealers and gun runners from troubled backgrounds, Gorton told Giannulli he found it hard to believe that a successful, savvy businessman whose upbringing was, in his own words, "fantastic," stood before him to be sentenced for a federal crime.
"You were not stealing bread to feed your family," the judge said. "You had no excuse for your crime, and that makes it all the more blameworthy."
The spectacle of the celebrity couple — one famous for her roles on television sitcoms and Hallmark dramas, the other, a well-known fashion designer — being sentenced to prison brought to a close a 17-month saga that both captivated and repulsed much of America.
Loughlin was never the most prolific conspirator of the three dozen parents charged for working with William "Rick" Singer, a Newport Beach consultant who orchestrated the sprawling college admissions fraud; other parents paid him more money and used his scams to the benefit of more children. Yet from the day she surrendered to the FBI in March 2019, the actress commanded an outsized share of media scrutiny and public scorn.
The Giannulli family "has been the face of this crisis, of this scandal, in a way disproportionate to their role," Berkowitz told the court, and their daughters have been "bullied" unlike any of their co-defendants' children.
The tabloids, always citing unnamed insiders, offered weekly "insights" into her shifting views of her legal predicament — confident one week, panicked or disconsolate the next. When Loughlin made her first court appearance in April 2019, she walked to the prosecution table and, in a move that raised eyebrows among several veteran lawyers in the courtroom, shook the hands of the assistant U.S. attorneys trying to convict her of a felony. Unlike her co-defendants, who tried to escape the scrum of reporters outside the courthouse as quickly as possible, Loughlin waved at some fans who had shown up with signs.
Loughlin and Giannulli each pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud conspiracy, a reversal from 14 months of insisting they'd done nothing wrong. The couple had mounted an aggressive defense that included accusing federal prosecutors in Boston of "extraordinary" misconduct.
Both Giannulli and Loughlin acknowledged conspiring with Singer, but prosecutors said Giannulli was more involved in the scheme than his wife and deserved a longer prison sentence.