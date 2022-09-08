Purchase Access

Veteran newsman Bernard Shaw, CNN's first chief anchor who helmed coverage at the cable news network for two decades, has died. He was 82.

Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19, his family said in a Thursday statement to CNN.



