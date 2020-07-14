SEATTLE — Though Boeing now anticipates U.S. federal approval to unground its 737 Max in September, company data released Tuesday shows that in the first half of this year the manufacturer lost just over 800 orders for the troubled airplane.
With the Max unable to be delivered and with the COVID-19 pandemic killing demand for all other airplanes, Boeing’s update Tuesday to its orders and deliveries website also shows that it delivered just 10 jets in June, only three of which were passenger airplanes.
With production at such a slow crawl, Boeing delivered a total of 70 commercial airplanes (or military derivatives) in the first half of this year, down from 239 delivered in the first half of 2019.
Rival Airbus delivered 36 aircraft in June, and 196 in the first half of the year.
While Boeing’s delivery figures are bleak, its order numbers are worse.
Boeing in June added one solitary new order from FedEx for a 767 freighter jet, and meanwhile wiped 183 orders from its backlog due to cancellations or likely cancellations.
Boeing’s new gross orders for the year through June now stands at 59, but net of cancellations and model conversions its order tally stands at negative 323 airplanes. Adding in the aircraft removed from the official backlog as no longer solid enough to count as orders, and that tally swells to negative 784 airplanes.
Airbus in comparison lost one order in June, bringing its net order tally for the year to 298 airplanes.
In a statement, Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations, attributed the slump in deliveries to “the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our operations.”
“We continue to closely monitor the commercial marketplace by staying very engaged with our customers around the globe to fully understand short term and long term requirements,” Smith added. “All of this is informing current and future production rates and any further adjustments as needed to balance supply and demand.”
Smith did not address the substantial decline in the order backlog, which is almost entirely due to some customers giving up on the 737 Max.
For the 737 Max alone, the negative tally for the first half of the year is 805 airplanes.
All but five of the airplanes scrubbed from the backlog in June were Maxes. Customers outright canceled 60 orders for the Max and Boeing removed another 119 Maxes from its official backlog that are no longer deemed solid enough to meet U.S. accounting standards.
Most of those 119 orders, though not yet officially canceled, may as well be dead. For example, that total includes 92 Maxes that Norwegian Air announced publicly it is canceling. Boeing hasn’t officially labeled them canceled only because it’s still negotiating with Norwegian and presumably looking at legal options.