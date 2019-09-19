WASHINGTON, D.C. — Border Patrol agents are beginning to screen migrant families for "credible fear" instead of highly trained asylum officers who are charged with determining whether applicants qualify for U.S. protection, the Los Angeles Times has learned.
The first Border Patrol agents arrived last week to start training at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, the nation's largest immigrant family detention center, according to lawyers working there and several employees at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The move expands the Trump administration's push for Border Patrol agents to take over the interviews that mark the first step in the lengthy asylum process. Border Patrol agents began training to conduct asylum interviews in late April, but agents have now deployed to family detention facilities for the first time.
As a result, Border Patrol agents — law enforcement personnel who detain migrant families at the border — will also have authority to decide whether those families have a "credible fear" of being persecuted in their home countries.
Customs and Border Protection has provided few details about the Border Patrol asylum training and has not publicly acknowledged whether agents have yielded significantly lower approval rates than federal asylum officers, but internal communications and other official documents obtained by The Times indicate early problems with the program.
The Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. Neither the agency nor Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol's parent agency, immediately responded to requests for comment.
Agents at Dilley are not wearing the Border Patrol's well-known olive-green uniforms, and are identifying themselves to migrant families and children as asylum officers, said Shay Fluharty, an attorney with the Dilley Pro Bono Project, who has been in interviews conducted by the agents.
"It's creating significant strain for our clients — not just because they're unprepared and untrained," Fluharty told The Times. "We understand that the intention is to significantly limit asylum officers who are conducting these interviews and have them be primarily conducted by Border Patrol."
The Trump administration's ultimate goal with the Border Patrol training program is to make it more difficult for migrants to win asylum, asylum officers, officials, and lawyers say, because White House officials believe that agents will be more adversarial and less likely to approve asylum seekers. By contrast, asylum officers work under Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Homeland Security agency that administers the legal immigration system and benefits.
Under Homeland Security regulations, the credible-fear interview must be conducted in a "non-adversarial manner."
Michael Knowles, special representative for the federal asylum officers' union, said many members are concerned about the use of law enforcement personnel for crucial interviews with people seeking refuge. Neither the union nor its officers have been given official notice of or explanation for the shift, Knowles said.
"I don't mean to denigrate the proper and legitimate role of Border Patrol, but it's different," Knowles said. "They're not trained and geared toward refugee protection, any more than I'm trained to go look for tracks in the desert and chase people."
Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council union, confirmed that agents are undergoing training in which they conduct credible-fear interviews with family units. But he pushed back against the idea that Border Patrol agents would be "tougher" against asylum seekers.
"I've personally had conversations with both President Trump and Stephen Miller," Judd said. "It's always been my understanding that the reason to have Border Patrol agents do the credible-fear interviews is to ensure the asylum process begins at the earliest practicable moment. ... The narrative being painted that Border Patrol agents will deport more persons doesn't hold water."