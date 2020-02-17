WILMINGTON, Del. — The Boy Scouts of America, one of the nation’s oldest and largest youth organizations, filed for bankruptcy protection late Monday as legal claims by former Scouts of past sexual abuse continue to mount.
The Scouts’ Chapter 11 petition, filed in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, comes amid declining membership and a wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits after several states, including California, New York and New Jersey, recently expanded legal options for childhood victims to sue.
California’s law, AB 218, took effect in January and, among other provisions, opens a three-year “lookback window” for victims to sue for damages on claims previously barred by statutes of limitation. It also relaxes age restrictions on filing claims, giving victims until age 40 or five years after they become aware of injury caused by abuse.
Scouts officials will not say how many abuse lawsuits have been filed in recent years or how much has been paid out in settlements and judgments. Plaintiffs attorneys say the lawsuits number well into the hundreds and that many others settled with confidential agreements before they were filed.
Some of the Scouts’ insurers have refused to cover the payouts, contending that the 110-year-old organization could have prevented the abuse that led to the claims, court records show.
The Scouts’ bankruptcy is not likely to affect local Scouting activities but will halt ongoing lawsuits while settlements are negotiated. It also will require new abuse claims to be handled in that venue rather than in state courts.
Gilion Dumas, a Portland, Oregon, attorney who has more than a dozen lawsuits pending against the Scouts in California, said the automatic stay on litigation will plunge her clients into legal limbo. Those who have filed lawsuits will join the ranks of other creditors, which could delay resolution of their claims for years, Dumas said.
One of her cases, involving a former Scout who allegedly was sexually abused when he was 9 and 10 years old, was scheduled for trial in March, she said.
“He was finally going to get his day in court, and that is going to be yanked away from him and he will be stuck in line with a lot of other people in bankruptcy court,” she said. “He will have to wait another two years to get any kind of compensation for his injuries.”
Although the national organization, which has a membership of 2.2 million Scouts, still has assets of $1.4 billion, the looming liabilities were large enough that officials had considered for about a year whether to file for bankruptcy protection.
As recently as last week, the Boy Scouts of America said “no decisions have been made” on bankruptcy and that it “does not comment on rumors or speculation.”
“The Boy Scouts of America is working with experts and exploring all options available so we can live up to our social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate victims who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting, while also ensuring that we carry out our mission to serve youth, families and local communities through our programs,” the organization said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
Besides lawsuits, the organization also has been buffeted by declining membership, including the departure of some 400,000 Scouts in troops sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has cut ties to the program. Those numbers are not likely to be offset any time soon by the admission of girls, who have been eligible to join since February 2019.
The Chapter 11 action will allow the Boy Scouts of America to reorganize and restructure its finances. Lawyers for alleged victims say the move also is aimed at shielding billions more in real estate and other assets held separately by local Boy Scout councils from being tapped to settle abuse claims.
Some Catholic dioceses caught up in the church’s sex abuse scandal employed the same tactic, in part to protect parish assets against claims.