WASHINGTON, D.C.
Energy Department’s No. 2 nominated to replace Perry
President Donald Trump has formally chosen the Energy Department’s No. 2 official to replace Secretary Rick Perry.
Trump had been saying he planned to elevate Dan Brouillette, a former George W. Bush administration official, to the post. The promotion, which was announced by the White House on Thursday, had been anticipated by many in Washington energy circles.
Perry said he plans to leave the agency by Dec. 1. Brouillette will be the acting secretary immediately after Perry departs, but unlike officials serving in an acting capacity at other agencies, the White House has sent his name to the Senate for a confirmation vote.
Brouillette, 57, a Louisiana native, isn’t expected to deviate much from the priorities of his soon-to-be former boss, which have included selling more U.S. natural gas abroad and protecting the electric grid from cyberattack.
Like Perry, Brouillette backs efforts to have the federal government subsidize coal and nuclear plants that have been unable to compete with cheaper electricity from natural gas and renewables. So far, such a federal intervention has been unsuccessful.
Brouillette previously worked at the agency as an assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs under Bush, and as staff director for the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he played a role in crafting energy legislation.
— Bloomberg News
ORLANDO, Fla.
Space Coast’s launch dry spell is ending
SpaceX is set to end a three-month dry spell of ground-based launches from the Space Coast on Monday with a planned launch of its Internet satellite constellation.
Scheduled to launch at about 9:55 a.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s launch complex 40, a Falcon 9 rocket will carry about 60 satellites into orbit. Called Starlink, the satellites are part of what could one day be a constellation numbering thousands of spacecraft in low-Earth orbit providing lower-cost Internet connectivity, even in remote areas of the globe.
Monday’s launch will be SpaceX’s second for Starlink. The company sent the first 60 Starlink satellites into space in late May.
The Federal Communications Commission has approved SpaceX for about 12,000 satellites within its Starlink constellation. SpaceX will need about 12 launches of 60 satellites each to reach moderate global connectivity.
Earlier this year, the company said it was hoping to start increasing its cadence of launches to as many as six Starlink launches by the end of 2019, allowing it to offer continuous coverage of the planet’s most populated regions sooner. But that dream hasn’t yet been realized.
It’s unclear how many more Starlink missions SpaceX may be able to squeeze in before the end of the year.
In September, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said the company hopes to have up to 24 Starlink launches in 2020.
If the complex endeavor, which CEO Elon Musk called “one of the hardest engineering projects” he’s ever seen, is successful, it could help SpaceX raise the capital it needs to fund developing more advanced and reusable rockets.
— Orlando Sentinel