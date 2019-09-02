LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a massive search operation for 34 people who are missing after a 75-foot commercial diving boat caught fire off the coast of Ventura County early Monday.
Many aboard the boat, identified as the Conception, were believed to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out in the pre-dawn hours. Authorities said there are fatalities, but it is unclear how many.
Five crew members were already awake and jumped off the boat, which was 20 yards off shore of the north side of Santa Cruz Island, according to U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's coroner office is preparing for a mass casualty incident, said Erik Raney, public information officer with the coroner's office.
"We're gearing up resources to be able to handle the potential for a lot of fatalities off of this boat," Raney said.
Around 3:15 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders overheard a mayday call of the boat on fire, according to the agency. Fire department crews were fighting the fire when the boat sank 20 yards off shore in 64 feet of water, with a portion of the bow sticking out of the water.
The five crew members were rescued by a good Samaritan pleasure craft, the Grape Escape, according to the agency. Two of them sustained leg injuries.
Rescuers from multiple jurisdictions were on the scene off Santa Cruz Island looking for survivors. The effort was hampered by foggy conditions.
Several charter operations run diving expeditions around the Channel Islands. The charters typically take off from Ventura and Santa Barbara Harbor for several days.
The boat departed from its base in Santa Barbara Harbor on Saturday morning and was scheduled to return Monday about 5 p.m.
At Santa Barbara Harbor, employees said they could not comment on the deaths and were still waiting to hear from the Coast Guard. Employees were hugging each other as tourists and other people going fishing were boarding a nearby boat.
Truth Aquatics, the company that owns Conception, is a respected name in the diving world, running several boats off the Channel Islands. Owner Glen Fritzler won the California Scuba Service Award earlier this year for his pioneering work in the industry.
According to California Diving News, Fritzler built the Conception in 1981 and it was a major part of his life and business.
"Conception was California's crown jewel of live-aboard dive boats. It's also where Glen met the love of his life, Dana. On the couple's first dive together they encountered a 17-foot great white shark, truly a memorable first dive-date experience," Diving News reported.
Fritzler told the paper his firm's boats have hosted more than 450,000 divers and more than 1 million dives.
Truth Aquatics would not comment Monday morning. A person who answered the phone said they were waiting for the official word from the Coast Guard and needed to keep their lines clear.