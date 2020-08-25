Live, from the White House Rose Garden! Coming to you from a rooftop in Jerusalem! It's the Republican National Convention!
Neither is your typical presidential campaign backdrop.
President Donald Trump promised the unexpected. Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, is how ordinary this convention — hit-and-miss speeches, slick videos, lots of flags and martial music — has seemed, save for those two controversial settings.
Here are three takeaways from the second night of the GOP convention.
MELANIA'S MOMENT
When first lady Melania Trump stepped to a lectern bearing the presidential seal, she was assuming a traditional role as political helpmate and character witness for her husband.
"In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families," she said. "I see how hard he works each day and night. And despite the unprecedented attacks from the media and opposition, he will not give up."
It was a rare political speech by the first lady, who sounded notes seldom heard during the convention.
She expressed sympathy to those who've lost a loved one to the COVID-19 pandemic. "My prayers are with those who are ill or suffering," she said. "I want you to know you are not alone."
She also showed more empathy than her husband — and most speakers — for those demonstrating against the country's pervasive and stubborn racism.
"It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history," she said. "I encourage people to focus on our future while still learning from our past. We must remember that today we are all one community comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities."
What made the moment stand out was her appearance at the White House and its brazen use as a campaign prop. (Trump, who looked on from a small Rose Garden audience, intends to deliver his acceptance speech Thursday night before invited guests on the South Lawn.)
SHALOM!
While a speech by the first lady has become a fairly standard part of the official program, an appearance by the secretary of state is not. (Foreign policy supposedly transcending politics, which supposedly stops at the water's edge.)
That, however, did not stop Michael R. Pompeo — who is believed to harbor his own presidential ambitions — from weighing in during an official State Department visit to Israel and delivering a highly partisan address.
In an appearance recorded before a night sky in Jerusalem, he echoed Trump's attacks blaming China for the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 180,000 Americans, tanked the economy and gravely imperiled the president's reelection. He offered a highly subjective tour d'horizon, praising the president's overtures to North Korea and efforts — so far unavailing — to bring peace to the Middle East.
"Delivering on this duty to keep us safe and our freedoms intact, this president has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world," Pompeo said.
It was hardly the most startling or scintillating four minutes of programming. But it prompted a House ethics investigation into whether Pompeo violated federal ethics laws, the latest in a long line of congressional probes that, in the past four years, have become a cottage industry.
TRUMP INC.
Another night, more branches of the Trump family tree.
Two of the president's less-visible offspring, Eric and Tiffany, took turns at the lectern before the first lady spoke, assailing Democrat Joe Biden and restating some familiar grievances.
Eric Trump called the former vice president "a career politician" and "total pushover for China" who'll raise taxes, take away guns, undermine police and "give amnesty and health care to all illegal immigrants."
Tiffany Trump assailed the media, a favorite presidential target. "Rather than allowing Americans the right to form their own beliefs," she said, "this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct."
Typically, family members are treated at political conventions in Victorian fashion — seen, but not heard.
But the Trump presidency has been a family enterprise like no other in modern times, with his daughter and son-in-law serving as senior White House advisers. (Both are slated to speak later this week, along with Eric's wife, Lara. Donald Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appeared Monday night.)
As a businessman, Trump affixed his name to just about everything imaginable: steaks, neckties, wine, bottled water and condominiums. It's no surprise his convention would serve as another branding opportunity with the Trump name, characteristically, front and center.
The only thing missing was a commercial logo.