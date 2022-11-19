Theranos founer Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced in U.S. court

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives with her family and partner Billy Evans to be sentenced on her convictions for defrauding investors in the blood testing startup at the federal courthouse Friday in San Jose, California. 

 REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, Calif., sentenced Holmes on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy. A jury convicted Holmes, 38, in January following a trial that spanned three months.



