WASHINGTON, D.C. — Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race Thursday after failing in her attempts to bridge the Democratic Party's left and right flanks behind her progressive policy agenda.
She said it was too soon to endorse either of the two remaining candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, but did not rule out doing so.
"I may not be in the race for president in 2020, but this fight — our fight — is not over," Warren said Thursday. "And our place in this fight has not ended."
Although she failed to win any of the first 18 states to hold primaries or caucuses, Warren said her presidential bid had demonstrated the power of grassroots campaigning.
"Never again can anyone say that the only way that a newcomer can get a chance to be a plausible candidate is to take money from corporate executives and billionaires," said Warren, who eschewed big-dollar fundraising events but, toward the end of the campaign, was also supported by a super PAC.
Warren spoke to Biden and Sanders in separate phone calls on Wednesday.
She will be under heavy pressure from Sanders' backers to support her fellow progressive at a time when he is losing ground to Biden, who has been propelled by the rapid consolidation of support from moderates, the Democratic establishment and others who worry that Sanders is too far left to beat President Donald Trump.
Warren's relationship with Sanders has been one of long-standing friendship and ideological kinship. But she is also a pragmatic politician who wants Trump to be defeated and whose top priority is advancing her agenda.
In the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, she resisted calls to endorse Sanders in his challenge to Hillary Clinton; Warren endorsed Clinton only after the outcome of the primary race was clear.
Biden, who sized up Warren as a potential running mate when he considered running for president in 2015, was the beneficiary of one of Warren's most important accomplishments in the final weeks of her 2020 campaign. Her evisceration of billionaire Michael D. Bloomberg in recent debates effectively sidelined one of Biden's biggest threats.
Regardless of whether or whom she endorses, it is not clear that all of Warren's backers would necessarily go to Sanders. She has also attracted older, suburban supporters who may be more comfortable with Biden's calls for more traditional Democratic reforms.
The senior senator from Massachusetts briefly led the 2020 field last year, but she suffered crushing defeats in the first states to vote and could not recover. She ultimately suffered an embarrassing third-place finish in her home state on Super Tuesday.
Warren's departure leaves the nomination race a battle between two white men in their 70s, far from the far more diverse field that began the race. (U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has not dropped out, but is no longer considered a serious candidate and has won just one delegate.)
A powerful voice in progressive politics even before she was elected to the Senate in 2012, Warren had courted mainstream Democrats with an impassioned plea for "big structural change." She offered detailed policy plans backed by a fervent promise to fight for them without apology.
But the soaring cost of her ambitious plans, especially her proposal to provide free universal health care and eliminate private medical insurance, led to growing concerns from establishment Democrats that President Donald Trump and his allies would portray the former Harvard bankruptcy law professor as radical.