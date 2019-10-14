WASHINGTON, D.C. — As hundreds of people gathered for a recent Elizabeth Warren rally in South Carolina, the heat built so much that one woman in the crowd passed out before the event started.
The 90-degree day did not appear to slow Warren: She bounded up the steps to the stage and gave a kinetic, full-body wave to the crowd.
Without saying a word, the 70-year-old presidential candidate sent a message: Her physical stamina belies her age.
The age of the leading candidates has become the great, albeit often unspoken, issue of the Democratic presidential campaign. As they prepare for their next debate on Tuesday, Warren's chief rivals and fellow septuagenarians, Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 76, are both facing questions about whether they are too old to run.
Sen. Warren (D-Mass.) is taking every opportunity to flaunt her fitness.
In the now-famous selfie-photo lines that are the capstone of her campaign rallies, Warren stays on her feet for hours greeting voters individually. Opening her rallies, she typically jogs to the podium.
Warren never mentions the contrast with her rivals. She doesn't have to.
For Sanders (I-Vt.), Tuesday's debate is expected to be his first extended public performance following his hospitalization for a heart attack, a major disruption of his campaign that reminded voters of the potential frailty of senior citizens in high office.
For Biden, whose debate performances have been uneven, the stage will turn a spotlight on how he is weathering the recent barrage of attacks by President Trump, 73.
Warren has largely escaped questioning about her age, but she will be standing next to the youngest of her rivals, 37-year-old Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has campaigned on the need for generational change.
Probably none of the candidates will make a direct, personal attack on a rival's health or age for fear it would backfire. That's what happened in the last debate when former Obama Cabinet official Julian Castro, 45, suggested that Biden's memory was failing.
But the age issue will likely be part of the moderators' questioning, and pressure may mount for candidates to make full health disclosures. Biden, Sanders and Warren all promised to do so after the last debate, but none have yet.
Sanders' heart attack jarringly reminded voters and the campaigns of the higher medical risks of running for president while nearing age 80.
Campaign aides have labored to quiet questions about whether Sanders would drop out of the race. But while recuperating at his home in Vermont, Sanders told reporters that he might be scaling back his campaign activities. That statement set off so many alarms that he backpedaled the next day.
Late last week, Sanders released a seven-minute video statement to supporters thanking them for their well wishes and restating his commitment to the campaign.
Tuesday's debate will be far more taxing — candidates will be on their feet and on camera for at least two hours, with few breaks. It will be a real-time stress test of a top-tier candidate whose departure from the race would upend the presidential contest.
Biden has faced questions about his mental agility because of his verbal stumbles in past debates. His supporters say that is in part a residue of a childhood stutter, and mostly a reflection of his lifelong speaking style, not a function of age. But voters are still scrutinizing him and Sanders closely.
"That heart attack is going to make people think twice," said Alan Berger, a 73-year-old Warren supporter from Charleston, South Carolina. "Biden is showing his age and doesn't seem as sharp as he used to be."
Biden has made light of concerns about his age and stamina. "What the hell 'concerns' man?" he said to a reporter. "You wanna wrestle?"