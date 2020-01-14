NEWTON, Iowa — Elizabeth Warren said Monday that a few weeks before the 2020 campaign started, Bernie Sanders told her that he did not believe a woman could win the presidency.
Warren’s politically charged comment came hours after Sanders adamantly denied an anonymously sourced CNN report that he had made the remark during a December 2018 chat between the two senators at Warren’s Washington, D.C., apartment.
“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” the Vermont senator said in a statement released by his campaign. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened.”
He added: “Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”
But Warren issued a statement Monday evening that contradicted Sanders’ account of the conversation.
“Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” Warren said. “I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry.”
The clash between the two leading left-wing candidates in the Democratic presidential race marked a definitive end to their longstanding agreement not to attack one another. It signaled the beginning of a more aggressive phase of the race, with multiple candidates struggling to keep their candidacies alive as voters narrow down their choices.
The back-and-forth came on the eve of the party’s final debate before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, the opening contest of the campaign. Recent polls suggest it remains a wide-open race in Iowa, with Sanders, Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg vying for the lead.
The clash deepened as Warren and Sanders skittered around the Hawkeye State courting voters with plans to deal with the economy, tax the wealthy and extend Medicare to all Americans.
Sanders’ campaign was also accused of circulating talking points that said Warren does not bring in new voters because her supporters are affluent and already going to vote for a Democrat.
The Vermont senator said he was unaware of the script: “We have hundreds of employees, Elizabeth Warren has hundreds of employees, and people sometimes say things that they shouldn’t.”
Warren, meanwhile, said, “I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me.”
She recalled the hostility of many Sanders voters toward Hillary Clinton after he lost the 2016 race for the Democratic nomination to the former secretary of state. “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a repeat of that,” Warren said. “Democrats need to unite our party.”
She’s not alone in worrying about another election in which primary rivals fail to coalesce behind the nominee.
“You both are progressive champs & our movement needs to see you working together to defeat your corporate Dem opponents — not attack each other,” Democracy for America tweeted Monday, addressing Sanders and Warren. “Progressives will win in 2020, but only if we don’t let the corporate wing or Trump divide us.”
More than half of Sanders’ and Warren’s supporters told Quinnipiac pollsters that their second choice would be the other candidate, according to findings released Monday. And in Iowa over the weekend, the candidates were also trying to turn the heads of the state’s many uncommitted voters.
“I’m here to be frank with you, to ask for your support ...,” Sanders told voters at an elementary school in Newton on Saturday. “Our campaign makes no bones about it — we’re here certainly to defeat Trump, but we’re here to do something more. We are here to transform this country and create a government and an economy that works for all of us, not just the 1%.”