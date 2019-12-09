SAN DIEGO — A group of doctors, who last month pressured U.S. Customs and Border Protection to allow them to give flu vaccines to detained migrant children, have now taken their fight to the driveway of a detention facility in San Ysidro and said they are not leaving until they get approval.
About 40 people, including medical doctors licensed to practice medicine in California, marched Monday from Vista Terrace Neighborhood Park to the detention facility on Beyer Boulevard, calling for CBP to let them in or let the children out to participate in a free mobile clinic they set up outside. They were joined by at least another dozen medical students and supporters.
Three children died from the flu while in federal immigration custody during the past year.
Holding signs saying “No more flu deaths” and “Children don’t belong in cages,” the doctors chanted and sang. Some of them spoke about their own personal journey to the United States as undocumented migrant children.
Though the agency did not respond directly to the doctors’ demonstration, a CBP spokeswoman replied to a media inquiry, and the agency issued a response to a Nov. 5 letter the medical professionals sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security requesting access to administer flu vaccines.
“It has never been a CBP practice to administer vaccines and this not a new policy,” the official statement read in part. “Individuals in CBP custody should generally not be held for longer than 72 hours in either CBP hold rooms or holding facilities. ... As a law enforcement agency, and due to the short-term nature of CBP holding and other logistical challenges, operating a vaccine program is not feasible.”
Dr. Mario Mendoza, a retired anesthesiologist, said it would take less than a half an hour to administer the vaccines to more than 100 children via the free mobile flu clinic they set up directly outside the CBP facility.
“We have the team here. We have the vaccines. It would not take 72 hours to do,” said Mendoza, adding that denying children the basic health care being offered was intentionally cruel and inhumane.
“What I can say is we are not leaving here until they let us enter. We are doctors. We are against death and we are for humanity,” he said.
Mendoza had a personal connection to the cause. He told the group how he fled El Salvador with his mother and brother, after their lives were threatened because of his mother’s work advocating for the rights of teachers. First the family asked for political asylum in the United States, but they were denied, he said.
“What is a mother to do? She’s not going to leave her children to die. Like CBP is doing here. They are passively letting children die from influenza, something that can easily be prevented,” said Mendoza.
“My heart hurts a lot for the immigrants that are here, both the adults and the children. I came here undocumented from El Salvador in 1981. We ran for 12 hours through the desert. We survived only by the grace of God and the strength of my mother,” said Mendoza, who said he went on to have a successful career as a medical professional and then founded the organization, Life Undocumented, a group that collects and publishes immigrant stories and data.
Last month, a group of seven doctors from across the United States sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security calling the agency’s refusal to vaccinate migrant children “cause for significant alarm.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last year that CBP vaccinate detained migrants against the flu virus, but CBP rejected the idea.
Three youths _ ages 2, 6 and 16 _ died of influenza in federal custody in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The deaths came as the number of migrant children and families in custody reached a record high, some held for weeks before they were released or transferred to long-term detention facilities run by federal agencies that do provide vaccinations.