New Jersey has a state fruit — the blueberry — but not a state muffin. However, if a young woman there has her way, the blueberry muffin will take its place among the Garden State’s symbols.

In Washington state, there’s a bill, also championed by a young person, to make the Suciasaurus Rex the official state dinosaur. And a similar move in Florida would substitute the scrub-jay for the current official Florida bird, the mockingbird.



