ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter fell Monday at his home in Plains and suffered a "minor pelvic fracture," The Carter Center tweeted Tuesday morning.
Carter, who recently turned 95, was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment.
"He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the tweet stated.
This is the second time the 39th U.S. president has fallen this month and the third fall this year.
On Oct. 6, a fall at his home resulted in a black eye and 14 stitches, but made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity, the Associated Press reported.
Earlier this year, Carter had a scare at his Plains home when he fell and broke his hip on the way to go turkey hunting, requiring surgery.
He was able to return to teaching Sunday school at his Plains church two weeks after that surgery, but told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month that he has had "limited endurance."
In 2015, Carter beat cancer. Doctors had found four small melanoma lesions on his brain. The discovery followed the removal of a lesion on his liver that took about 10% of the organ.
March 22, 2019, Carter became the oldest living former president in U.S. history. At the age of 94 years and 172 days, he passed George H.W. Bush, who was 94 years, 171 days when he died last November.
Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, passed the Bushes this month to become the longest-married presidential couple. Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 26,765 days together (and counting) is a record, surpassing the mark George H.W. and Barbara Bush had amassed before the latter died last year.