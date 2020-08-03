RALEIGH, N.C. — Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach after regaining hurricane strength Monday night, leaving thousands along the coast without power.
The Category 1 hurricane moved north-northeastward up the Interstate 95 corridor through central North Carolina into early Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds.
The hurricane made landfall around 11:10 p.m. at Ocean Isle Beach, according to the National Weather Service, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
At 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said hurricane conditions were spreading onto the coast of eastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina. The storm was moving north-northeast at 16 mph.
As the hurricane moved into North Carolina, more than 90,000 power outages were reported in southeast North Carolina near the coast, according to Duke Energy.
The National Weather Service said in an 8 p.m. update Monday that the area was also in a “tornado threat period,” with tornado watches already in effect in southeastern North Carolina counties.
The combination of gusty winds and soaking rains will inundate roads and bring down trees, making travel difficult and resulting in power outages, state officials warn.
“And remember, never drive through flooded roads,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news briefing Monday afternoon. “As little as 18 inches can sweep a car away. We’ve lost too many lives after these storms because of people trying to drive through water.”
The first outer bands of rain from Isaias reached the Triangle late Monday morning.
State officials have urged people to heed local evacuation orders but to stay with friends or relatives or in a hotel if possible. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, space in storm shelters will be limited and people will be screened for coronavirus symptoms at the door.
Cooper said the state is ready for Isaias but urged people to keep the pandemic in mind as they help friends and neighbors.
“Our state has weathered more than our fair share of storms in recent years. We know how to plan, prepare and respond when it’s over,” Cooper said. “Nothing about that has changed. But this time, we’ll have to do it with a mask on.”
As the storm drew near and clouds darkened overhead on Monday, Wilmington moved into get-ready mode, starting familiar rituals.
Near the Cape Fear River, Mike Bledsoe Jr. led a three-man crew selling homemade sandbags for $4 each to passing cars full of people nervous about flooding. One man stood atop a 10-foot pile of sand, shoveling loads down a chute pulled from a concrete truck, where it fell into bags Bledsoe hung from a pair of nails.
But most of Wilmington paid no mind, distracted by the pandemic and the Monday routine. “Most times we overprepare,” Bledsoe said. “This time I worry we might not take it serious.”