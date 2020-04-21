LOS ANGELES — As debate intensifies about how and when the country can resume regular life, immunity testing widely seen as essential for that reopening is mired in the same competition and chaos that marred earlier diagnostic tests.
"It's already a case of the continuing wild, Wild West," said David Relman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford who is on a White House advisory panel on testing. "The sequel is certainly live and in action."
Dozens of companies have rushed tests onto the market that promise to tell users whether they have been exposed to the virus, and therefore may have some kind of immunity.
These serology tests, which look for antibodies in blood that have the ability to fight off the virus, are rolling out at a rapid pace both for private individuals looking for hope and clarity, and public health officials increasingly pressured for timelines for reducing social restrictions.
They range from simple sticks that work like a pregnancy test and rely on a few drops of blood, to complex lab tests that use the live virus and can be performed only in high-security settings.
But the tests may face much of the same lack of availability as their diagnostic counterparts. In some cases, the screenings require the same mixing liquids that are in short supply for those earlier tests, potentially sparking another round of fierce competition between states, cities and counties — and even the federal government — all vying for the same limited resources as more places begin immunity testing.
"We are going to have shortages," said Thomas Denny, professor of medicine and global health at Duke University who has started a pilot program in North Carolina using a European-made test.
Denny recently spent $45,000 on kits to test up to 4,000 people in an attempt to determine how long the virus may have been circulating in his state. But he is uncertain how quickly he will be able to get more tests for subsequent rounds of bloodwork because of the demand.
"I think we may be able keep the work going but not with the speed we'd like," Denny said. "This is same problem we went through scaling up for the diagnostic testing."
The reliability of the tests is also unknown, creating a marketplace where buyers should beware, with questions of balancing need with uncertainty.
To avoid the seething criticism it faced on red tape and mishaps involving diagnostic testing, the Food and Drug Administration removed many rules for the approval of serology tests. The result has been more than 90 tests from manufacturers worldwide hitting U.S. shores with little data to back up their claims.
The problems with the tests range from high percentages of false results to a lack of scientific certainty about what antibodies mean when they are present in accurate tests.
While most scientists are hopeful the presence of antibodies does bring some immunity, no one yet knows how long it could last or if it's possible to get the virus more than once. That makes it difficult to know what the tests mean, and how to manage public expectations.
"Just because you have antibodies doesn't mean you are immune," said Michael Gunn, professor of medicine at Duke University. "It's just too early for us to have figured out what the reliable markers are for true immunity."
Relman and others said that along with questions about the tests themselves, the federal government has failed to use its muscle to coordinate community testing and supplies, increasing the potential for cutthroat competition.
As with finding ventilators and protective gear for medical workers, President Trump has been clear that it is up to the states to figure out procurement and how they use the tests and equipment they procure.
"There are things that you need to depend upon a federal system for providing and that would include standards and guidance," Relman added. "Those really need to come from the top because you want everyone playing by the same set of rules."
In the absence of federal help, there is little choice but for states and institutions to forge their own paths as pressure mounts for a return to normalcy, he said.
"It's like waiting for Godot. You could sit around waiting for the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to figure this out and we would know zip," Relman said.
Many states aren't waiting. On Monday, New York announced its own program to randomly test 3,000 residents in an effort to better understand how far the virus has spread.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, said last week the state would move forward with more community testing in coming weeks, though details on where or how have not been released.
"Thank God California is rich" in scientific and technical experts, Ghaly said of the plans for more serology testing. "If we are ever going to understand what it means to relax and loosen, modify some of the various orders including the stay at home ... you have to begin to understand prevalence and incidence of disease," Ghaly said.