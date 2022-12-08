FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows smartphone with TC Energy's logo displayed

TC Energy's logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, Dec. 4, 2021. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade.

The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?