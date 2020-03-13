LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles school officials on Friday voted to shut down the nation’s second-largest school system effective Monday, citing concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The district has about 900 campuses serving more than 670,000 children and adult students.
The San Diego Unified School District will also shut down effective Monday.
District officials said that they will continue meal programs and offer televised and online lessons in an attempt to help families.
The move came amid mounting pressure for the L.A. Unified School District to take more aggressive action, which officials had resisted because county health officials have identified no confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to a Los Angeles campus.
But the calls to close schools have been growing in number and intensity, including the teachers union late Thursday. An emergency board meeting called for 1 p.m. Friday was moved up to give schools more time to prepare, school board President Richard Vladovic said.
“We are united in feeling that children and staff deserve extraordinary care,” Vladovic said before the vote.
While health officials had supported the district’s decision to keep schools operating, an increasing number of school districts throughout California and the nation have announced closures, including San Francisco Unified and several districts in Ventura County including Simi Valley, Moorpark and Oak Park. Also, governors in four states — Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico and Michigan — ordered the closing of all public schools.
In L.A. County, numerous private schools have closed and public school districts were moving in that direction.
LAUSD enrolls about half a million students in kindergarten through 12th grade, 80% of whom rely on free or reduced-price lunches and 18,000 of whom are homeless.
“They’re relying on us for meals, for child care,” school board member Nick Melvoin said Thursday afternoon. If schools close, parents who have to go to work may be forced to take their children with them. Also, children in middle school and high school might congregate in public areas anyway, as teenagers tend to do, he said.
In a move that was both resourceful and desperate, Superintendent Austin Beutner entered into a partnership with PBS to provide educational programming on three different public television stations. KCET would offer high school-level programming. KLCS — which is operated by L.A. Unified — would offer content for grades 3 through 8. And KOCE would manage preschool through grade 2.