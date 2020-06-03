WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. private payrolls fell less than expected in May, suggesting layoffs were abating as businesses reopen, though the overall economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be slow.
Signs are growing that the economic slump is nearing a bottom, with other data on Wednesday showing activity in the vast services sector pushing off an 11-year low in May. Getting the economy back to pre-COVID-19 levels could take years unless businesses boost spending after cutting back for four straight quarters. Factory orders suffered a record drop in April.
“The road ahead is fraught with significant downside risks,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “Severe demand destruction, supply chain disruptions, tighter financial conditions, and concerns of a second wave of coronavirus contagion minimize chances of a strong rebound.”
The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers laid off another 2.76 million workers last month after a record 19.557 million in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls dropping by 9 million in May.
A staggering 25 million private jobs were lost over the past three months. The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics. Last month’s smaller-than-expected drop in private payrolls mirrored declines in the number of people filing claims for unemployment benefits and remaining on jobless rolls.
“The COVID-19 recession is over, barring a second wave of infections or policy error,” Mark Zandi, Moody’s Analytics chief economist told reporters. “It was the shortest recession in history and among the most severe. But recovery will be a slog until there is a vaccine.”
Recessions in the United States are called by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which does not define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in real gross domestic product, as is the rule of thumb in many countries. Instead, the NBER looks for a drop in economic activity, spread across the economy and lasting more than a few months. Economists believe the economy slipped into recession in March.
The ADP report showed job losses across all sectors in May, though within the service-providing sector, administrative services, which include temporary help, and educational services showed employment gains.
Zandi said there was no evidence yet the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was helping the labor market. The PPP, part of a historic fiscal package worth nearly $3 trillion, offers businesses loans that can be partially forgiven if they are used for employee pay.