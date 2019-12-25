LOS ANGELES — More than two years after the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments launched sexual assault investigations into Harvey Weinstein, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office has escalated its review into the disgraced filmmaker and is considering filing criminal charges again him, law enforcement sources said.
In all, eight cases are under review by the DA's office, a spokesperson for the department said. Four of the cases are from the Los Angeles Police Department and four are from the Beverly Hills Police Department, sources said.
The DA's office could act in the new year, before Manhattan prosecutors complete their criminal trial of the once high-flying movie producer, set to begin in January, said people familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to comment.
Sources have confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the DA's sex crimes division has intensified contact with at least two alleged victims and have also broadened their review to include several other women across the country that have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.
This stepped-up investigation could open up a second plank of prosecution for the embattled mogul, who faces four criminal sex crimes charges involving three women in New York.
A spokesperson for Weinstein declined to comment. The former film producer has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles district attorney's office declined to comment.
Two of the key cases prosecutors are weighing involved separate alleged sexual assaults that occurred at a pair of local hotels during the same week in February 2013.
In October 2017, Los Angeles police Capt. Billy Hayes confirmed that the department had opened an investigation into Weinstein after an Italian model-actress filed a police report, claiming that Weinstein raped her at the Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.
This was the first case related to Weinstein to be reported in Southern California.
The actress said she met and briefly spoke with the producer during the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest that year, after which he "bullied" his way into her hotel room.
The actress described the alleged incident in an earlier interview with The Times. "Once inside, he asked me questions about myself, but soon became very aggressive and demanding and kept asking to see me naked." Crying, she said that she begged him to go away; showing him pictures of her children. "He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do," she said.
According to law enforcement sources, the actress did not report the alleged incident. However, she did tell three individuals what happened to her, including her priest. Investigators traveled to Italy, where she lived at the time of the alleged assault, and independently verified their accounts of the alleged assault.
Since the allegation first surfaced, Weinstein's attorneys have vigorously denied that he was at Mr. C Beverly Hills that night. He has also denied ever being alone with the accuser.
A second woman who alleges that Weinstein assaulted her on Feb. 19, 2013 — several hours before the Italian actress alleged she was raped, also in Beverly Hills — may testify in the New York trial as a witness to his prior behavior.