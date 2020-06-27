JACKSON, Miss. — Another symbol of the Confederacy is slated for the scrap heap.
Both houses of the Mississippi legislature voted in favor of a redesign of the state flag on Saturday, which contains an image of the Confederate battle flag.
Needing a two-thirds majority to pass, the Mississippi Senate voted 36 to 14 to remove the battle flag imagery, reported the Clarion Ledger.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves had previously stated that he would sign whichever flag bill the Legislature decides on.
State Sen. Briggs Hopson, a Republican representing the Vicksburg area, told his colleagues that the flag's removal would be inevitable.
"The flag is beloved by some, reviled by many," said Hopson. "I'm ready to rip the Band-Aid off."
But one state senator opposing the redesign measure compared the Mississippi flag to that of the Stars and Stripes. Chris McDaniel argued that some people identify the American flag with oppression and warned that someday people will want it removed too.
"I don't see how that makes me a racist," said McDaniel. "I don't see how that makes me a terrible human being."
He then called on a referendum to allow Mississippians to decide for themselves at the ballot box.
Early Saturday afternoon, the Mississippi House had already passed the resolution, surpassing the two-thirds threshold.
The current flag was adopted in 1894.
The flag vote comes just eight days after the governing body of college sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, banned all conference championships from taking place in Mississippi until the removal of the Confederate emblem from its flag.
The NCAA's announcement came on Juneteenth, which celebrates the June 19, 1865 proclamation of slave emancipation.
On June 18, commissioner Greg Sankey of the Southeast Conference _ of which Ole Miss and Mississippi State are members _ issued a statement that banned conference championships from taking place until the removal of the Confederate emblem.
"A week after the SEC and NCAA banned all postseason championships from Mississippi and a prominent athlete threatened boycott, the state makes it all but certain it'll change the flag," tweeted Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger. "The power of sports."
"The NCAA advanced the ball," Dellenger said an unidentified politician told him.