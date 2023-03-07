SCI-NASA-MOON-3-OS

With flags flapping in the breeze, Artemis I sits at Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after the scrub of the second launch attempt of NASA's moon-orbit test flight in this Sept. 23, 2022 file photo.

 Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Joe Burbank

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA mission managers said Artemis II is targeting November 2024 as it goes through issues found from the Artemis I mission including an unexpected heat shield performance during the 5,000-degree reentry.

The uncrewed Artemis I flight saw the successful launch of the Space Launch System rocket on Nov. 16 becoming the most powerful rocket to ever bring a payload to space. It sent the Orion capsule on a 25 1/2-day mission to orbit the moon traveling 1.4 million miles before its return to Earth on Dec. 11 coming in faster than any previous human-rated spacecraft at 24,500 mph.



