WENATCHEE — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash,, is co-sponsoring the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, a bill he will introduce to Congress on Thursday. It comes at a time when legislators are looking at ways to provide financial relief for those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sustainability Act is a tax credit bill focused on helping news organizations financially hurt by the virus-caused economic crisis. It provides three main elements: credit for local newspaper subscriptions, payroll credit to help compensate journalists and credit for advertising in local media.
People appreciate and recognize the importance of having their local news covered, as well as having a source for getting locally relevant, important information, Newhouse said in a Wednesday phone interview. ”That’s become part of our culture, part of our way of life,” he said.
Newhouse said that even though it is not easy to pass legislation through the House and Senate, he is optimistic about the bill. It may be something, with some work, that could be included in the next COVID-19 relief package, he said.
The Sustainability Act has almost a dozen bi-partisan cosponsors, he said. “I think, once it’s introduced, we’ll probably get many, many more people,” he said.
Many media organizations across the nation are attempting to become financially stable with online, web-based services. The Sustainability Act tries to address these challenges as new organizations make the transition from print to digital.
The changing dynamic of how people consume news has made it harder for small-town newspapers to be successful and survive, Newhouse said.
This bill is an effort to help newspapers bridge that gap between “the way things used to be and the new way people get their news,” he said.
People are not leaving their homes or going out shopping because of the pandemic, which means businesses do not have many reasons to advertise, he said. That has hurt a lot of local media, which depend on those advertising dollars to “keep the lights on.”
The tax credit bill provides incentives for local businesses to more effectively and economically advertise in local media, he said. Each side will help the other as the economy starts to open back up in North Central Washington.
The lack of advertising dollars has negatively impacted not just print journalism but radio and TV as well, he said.
The bottom line is that these local media sources are important for small communities, he said. The 4th Congressional District is made up of small communities; nobody else is going to print locally important information, he said.
“You’re not going to find the local girls basketball team scores in The Seattle Times; it’s just not going to happen,” he said.
Newhouse, who grew up in a small Yakima Valley town, said he has enjoyed and relied on local media. “I want them to be able to continue,” he said.
Aside from sports scores and honor rolls, getting information to people is a huge public service that media sources provide, he said. News media, certainly during this health crisis, shares information important to people’s well being.
“It seemed like a good time to step up and find creative ways that we can to help” local media, he said.