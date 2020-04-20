WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oversight systems are still largely dormant for the $2 trillion in coronavirus economic relief passed by Congress last month, leaving gaping holes in accountability just as the Treasury Department prepares to give hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to corporations.
The coronavirus response package was the largest in U.S. history, and lawmakers wanted to ensure adequate checks and supervision of the massive funding. But with no less than four oversight bodies now struggling to get up and running, and Congress functioning remotely because of the pandemic, lawmakers acknowledge the deficiency.
"Oversight is occurring; it's just not occurring as effectively as it would be if we could have committee hearings with administration testimony," said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md. "The ideal, of course, is to get back into session, have hearings (and) call witnesses."
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who has emerged as one of Congress' fiercest questioners, says oversight needs to start immediately because an early foot in the door means watchdogs can shape the way the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is implemented.
The biggest area of concern for Porter and other Democrats is the nearly $500-billion fund that the Treasury Department — with significant control by Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin — will use to buoy corporations.
"Because that $500 billion has not yet been scooped out by Treasury and delivered to industry, we have the ability to do oversight in real time," Porter said in an interview. In addition, watchdogs can "engage in a meaningful, productive way with the Treasury secretary about what the terms and conditions of this assistance should be, making sure it will help the economy by keeping workers on payroll and with health benefits."
The law put into place three oversight bodies, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a fourth:
The law's five-person Congressional Oversight Commission — which will oversee the corporate fund — had only one member until Friday, when three additional members were named. With the Capitol and congressional office buildings largely shut down, the first appointee, Bharat Ramamurti, a former staffer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass), has so far tried to do the body's work from his Twitter account and through public comments and op-eds.
The post of special inspector general for pandemic recovery — created under the legislation — is vacant. President Trump's nomination of White House lawyer Brian Miller to the job has raised questions about Miller's independence, putting his Senate confirmation in doubt.
Another group of inspectors general tasked by the law to oversee the entire act, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, lost its first leader — Defense Department acting Inspector General Glenn Fine — when Trump fired him this month.
And, finally, the committee Pelosi wants to set up can't get to work until Congress approves the group's existence through a vote. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the panel was redundant, suggesting Republicans may block any move to approve it by unanimous consent. That would mean Pelosi would have to wait until Congress is back in session.
Complicating matters is Trump, who said as he signed the CARES Act into law that he would not abide by some of the oversight rules. In a signing statement, the White House said the law's requirement that the special inspector general inform Congress if the administration didn't share some information might be unconstitutional.