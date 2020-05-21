WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's choice to lead the nation's intelligence services Thursday.
While Democrats lined up against the confirmation of Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence, they did not fight Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's effort to set up a speedy confirmation vote ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
"John Ratcliffe will lead the intelligence community in countering threats from great powers, rogue nations and terrorists — and ensuring that work is untainted by political bias," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Thursday on the Senate floor.
The final vote, 49-44, was predictably partisan. But Democrats have not been pleased with the acting intelligence director, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, so there was little incentive to try to stall Ratcliffe's inevitable confirmation.
Democrats had expressed concern both about Ratcliffe's qualifications for the job and for past overstatements he made about his record.
"Over the past few months, we have watched President Trump try to short-circuit nearly every measure of independence and accountability within the executive branch by baselessly firing one inspector general after another," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in a floor speech outlining his opposition to Ratcliffe's confirmation.
"This is a dangerous pattern that should send a shiver down the spine of anyone (in a) democracy and is particularly relevant to the intelligence community, which must be able to inform the president of dangerous truths," the New York Democrat said. "Mr. Ratcliffe, unfortunately, has not demonstrated the qualities nor the independence that we should expect of the next leader of the intelligence community."
Ratcliffe has been serving on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as the Ethics and Judiciary committees. He was one of the House lawmakers who was a vocal defender of the president during the Senate impeachment trial.