LOS ANGELES — As several wildfires raged across Southern California on a third day of excessive heat, the National Forest Service announced unprecedented closures of campgrounds and trails amid the largest fire season on record.
Through only early September, wildfires so far this year have burned more than 2 million acres in the state, surpassing 2018 for the most acres destroyed in a year, according to figures from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Los Angeles Times research.
After historic high temperatures in the region over the weekend, officials with the National Forest Service announced eight national forests closed as of Monday evening because of the extreme heat and dangerous fire conditions. Closing those recreation areas will help reduce the potential for human-caused fires, they said.
“Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior ... and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire,” said Randy Moore, regional forester for the Forest Service.
The heat wave gripping Southern California eased slightly Monday — but many inland areas remained in the triple digits. Temperatures fell about 10 degrees in many areas Monday, but were still in the triple digits in the valleys and foothills. Another temperature drop is on tap for Tuesday.
The excessive heat in many parts of the region through Monday night made for explosive conditions for firefighters battling several Southern California blazes.
The Bobcat fire, which started above Azusa in the Angeles National Forest, grew to at least 4,871 acres amid extreme fire danger warnings. Staffers at the Mount Wilson Observatory were evacuated Monday morning as the flames raged toward the grounds.
Santa Ana winds are expected to blow by Tuesday morning, which has officials concerned about foothill areas to the south of the fire.
“It’s one of those things we always stress — if there is a fire anywhere near your community, just be prepared because sometimes there’s only minutes to spare,” Smith said.
In San Bernardino, the El Dorado fire continued to spread on the northeastern edge of Yucaipa. Authorities said the more than 7,000-acre blaze was started by a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party” Saturday morning at El Dorado Ranch Park. Authorities implored the public to take every precaution against starting a wildfire.
The Valley fire, roughly 30 miles east of San Diego, also grew, reaching 10,258 acres but remaining 1% contained as the battle to stop its march in rugged East County terrain entered its third day. Monday brought a new tool to the fight: military planes. Cal Fire is activating a standing agreement with the Navy 3rd Fleet and the 1 Marine Expeditionary Force to deploy military aircraft to fight the fire, Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.
The extreme temperature over the weekend shattered records. Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills section on Sunday recorded an all-time high of 121 degrees, which the National Weather Service said was the hottest temperature recorded at an official weather station in Los Angeles County.
It broke the old record of 119 degrees set in July 2006 and was one of several records to fall on Sunday. Escondido achieved an all-time high of 115 degrees, shattering a record set in 1909. Paso Robles also hit an all-time high at 117, as did Idyllwild (104) and Chino (121).
Neighborhoods across Los Angeles lost power over the weekend and crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to restore service to more than 115,000 customers as of noon Monday, according to the city department. About 32,000 customers were still without power early Monday afternoon in neighborhoods including Sylmar, East Hollywood and Leimert Park, the department said in a release.