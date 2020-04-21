WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a deal to increase funding for a popular small business loan program that ran out of money last week as businesses scrambled for a lifeline during the coronavirus pandemic.
The House is expected to pass the measure Thursday, giving members time to return to Washington to vote. President Donald Trump has vowed to sign it.
The bill provides another $484 billion in coronavirus relief, including $310 billion for the now-depleted Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to provide forgivable loans to small businesses if they keep workers on the payroll during the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic.
The program exhausted its original $349 billion last week, but efforts to immediately replenish funding stalled as Democrats and Republicans argued over what else to include in an interim spending bill. An agreement was reached early Tuesday.
Republicans initially proposed simply adding another $250 billion to the program, and faulted Democrats for refusing to go along, allowing it to temporarily run out of money.
“In my view, it’s indefensible that Main Street’s small businesses and their workers had their assistance cut off for partisan leverage,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Democrats said that thanks to their efforts, the bill provides $220 billion in additional money for hospitals, testing and some of the neediest small businesses. They faulted Senate Republicans for initially refusing to negotiate over the measure.
“They tried to jam through the bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., adding that the final version is broader and better.
The measure sets aside $60 billion to be lent by smaller banking institutions, such as credit unions, in an attempt to increase the number of loans going to very small businesses or businesses without an existing relationship with a bank. Democrats made this set-aside a priority because many such businesses — including women- and minority-owned companies — complained they were shut out of the initial phase of funding.
“It seems that the large banks have tended to favor the preexisting relationships, particularly those that have existing loans with the banks. That is discriminatory,” said Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. “We’re trying to fix that.”
The bill also includes $50 billion for a separate emergency loan program for small businesses that also is out of money; $75 billion for hospitals, including rural hospitals; and $25 billion to increase COVID-19 testing. Of the $25 billion for testing, $11 billion is to help states, cities, tribes and territories increase testing and contact-tracing capabilities, something experts have warned will be a necessary step in weighing when to reopen the economy.
The package also requires the Department of Health and Human Services to create and publish a national strategy for coronavirus testing, something that was a sticking point in the final hours of negotiations.
“We made sure, maybe most importantly, that there be adequate money for a national testing regime, and that this administration be required to report to us very shortly on what their plan is to have national testing,” Schumer said.