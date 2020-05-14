WASHINGTON, D.C. — The GOP chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday he would temporarily step down from his committee post after the FBI seized his cellphone Wednesday evening in its investigation into whether he sold a significant portion of his stock portfolio because of information he learned in the course of his Senate duties.
Sen. Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., said the investigation is a "distraction to the hard work of the committee and the members, and I think that the security of the country is too important to have a distraction."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he and Burr agreed that his decision to step aside "would be in the best interests of the committee" and would take effect Friday evening.
The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that Burr turned his phone over to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area. The warrant was part of a Justice Department investigation into potentially millions of dollars' worth of stock trades Burr made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S.
The move marks a significant escalation of law enforcement's investigation into the stock trades. Burr sold a significant percentage of his stock portfolio in 33 different transactions on Feb. 13, just as his committee was receiving daily coronavirus briefings from U.S. public health officials and a week before the stock market declined sharply. Much of the stock was invested in businesses that in subsequent weeks were hit hard by the plunging market.
Burr has previously denied any wrongdoing, saying he made the trades based solely on public information. He said he is complying with the FBI's investigation.
Other senators who sold stocks around the time of the market's fall have been questioned by the FBI as well.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was questioned last month by law enforcement about stock transactions by her husband, Richard Blum, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States and sent stocks tumbling.
Feinstein was asked "basic factual" questions, according to her spokesman Tom Mentzer.
"She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to set the record straight and provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband's transactions," Mentzer said. "There have been no follow-up actions on this issue."
Feinstein's stocks have been in a blind trust since she came to the Senate, Mentzer said. The stocks traded in February were owned by her husband. Senators are required to disclose their spouses' financial holdings.
While walking into the Capitol on Thursday, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican who sold stocks valued at between $1.25 million and $3.1 million in late February and early March in companies that later dropped significantly, ignored questions about whether she had been questioned by the FBI.