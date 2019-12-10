WASHINGTON, D.C. — When House Democrats vote Thursday on their signature drug pricing negotiation measure, they will be seeking to show that they are addressing an issue that prompted voters to give them the majority and demonstrate that impeachment isn’t stopping them from legislating.
The political power of the drug price issue isn’t lost on either party. House Republicans unveiled their own drug pricing bill Monday, soon after Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley of Iowa announced changes to his own version on Friday. The Democratic National Committee and five state parties are launching new web videos and hosting several events aimed at drawing a contrast on health care with Republicans.
But actually enacting a major compromise that will significantly reduce drug prices is not likely this year. At this point, there is more momentum behind other health care issues and more modest drug pricing changes that could be tucked into a year-end spending bill. On Monday, the leaders of House and Senate committees released a summary of a compromise draft bill backed by the White House that would ban surprise medical bills and make minor changes to spur prescription drug competition.
Reaching a broader compromise in 2020, in the wake of impeachment and against the backdrop of the presidential campaign, would depend on how badly House Democrats, Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump want to show more progress on drug prices before the election.
Polling shows that voters say Trump is doing more on drug prices than Congress — although most say no one is getting much done. A November poll by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation found that 22% of respondents said Trump was doing “enough” to bring down the cost of drugs, compared with 17% who said congressional Democrats were doing enough and 15% who said congressional Republicans were doing enough.
Although Trump often calls for action to lower drug prices, many pieces of his regulatory plan on the issue have stalled.
And while White House officials say the president backs Grassley’s plan, many Senate Republicans oppose the most significant part, which would give Medicare the power to penalize drug companies that raise prices faster than inflation, a provision similar to one in the House Democrats’ bill. Among the Senate’s 53 Republicans, only about 10 support the Finance bill, including Grassley.
Grassley warned Republicans who oppose his bill that they would soon have “to face their constituents and won’t have a believable explanation for why they chose not to act” on drug prices.
In the meantime, the House still needs to vote on its bill, and some Democrats unhappy with its scope will push for changes this week before the floor vote. The House Rules Committee is set to meet Tuesday night to discuss the terms for the floor debate and decide whether there will be any votes on amendments.
The House Democratic bill would require Medicare to negotiate the price for up to 250 prescription drugs a year and cap Medicare prices for those drugs, based on lower rates paid in other countries. The bill would also impose a $2,000 out-of-pocket spending maximum for seniors in Medicare’s prescription drug program.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bill seems likely to pass despite misgivings from some Democrats who are concerned that it wouldn’t help the uninsured and is limited to a subset of drugs. The Congressional Progressive Caucus is pressing for amendments, with some lawmakers hinting that they might seek to defeat the rule if their amendments don’t get a vote.
Leaders of the Progressive Caucus and Ways and Means Health Subcommittee Chairman Lloyd Doggett of Texas are pushing for amendments that would extend the Medicare prices to uninsured individuals, expand rebates for excessive price increases to employer-sponsored insurance plans and give Medicare the ability to negotiate for all drugs, not just the most expensive products.
“The idea is to provide uniformity in the price that’s charged and not to impose higher charges on the people that are the most vulnerable,” Doggett said.