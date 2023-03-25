NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The states that have legalized sports betting are reporting record levels of wagering and revenues, but with that growth comes questions about gambling addiction and whether regulators and sportsbooks are doing enough to fight it.

Two dozen states have active online sports betting, and other states are on the verge of joining them. As legalized gambling spreads, state legislatures, regulatory agencies, addiction experts, sportsbook operators and sports leagues all say they are working to address gambling addiction.



