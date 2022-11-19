BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in a racially motivated shooting spree at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket intends to plead guilty to murder and other charges next week, a lawyer for families of some of the victims said on Thursday.

Payton Gendron plans to accept responsibility for all 25 counts contained in a state criminal indictment at a 2 p.m. hearing on Monday in Erie County Court in Buffalo, according to Terrence Connors, an attorney for relatives of seven of the dead and two surviving victims.



