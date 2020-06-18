WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to criminally charge John Bolton with disclosing classified information in his upcoming White House memoir, and the Justice Department late Wednesday ramped up its legal campaign by seeking a temporary restraining order to block publication of a book that is being billed as a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump, according to court documents and people familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department sought a temporary restraining order from a federal judge to prevent Bolton from releasing the memoir as planned on June 23, according to the court filing. It is not clear how successful such a legal fight would be. On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal published a lengthy excerpt of the book. It is also in the hands of journalists who have begun to chronicle its findings in stories. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington.
Such a legal maneuver would amp up the fight begun Tuesday when the Justice Department filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to order Bolton to halt the release of "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," pending the conclusion of a prepublication scrub of the manuscript for classified information.
The suit alleges that Bolton is in breach of nondisclosure agreements that required such a review and clearance by the National Security Council before he can publish a book.
The Justice Department described the book as a "500-plus page" tome "rife with classified information." The internal discussions about whether to charge Bolton with releasing classified information are occurring at the highest levels of the Justice Department and involve Attorney General William Barr, the person said.
An attorney for Bolton, Charles Cooper, did not respond Wednesday to an email seeking comment. Cooper has said that Bolton labored for months with National Security Council officials to remove classified information and that the White House is using the review process as a pretext to censor his client.
The Justice Department is under pressure from Trump to block the book's release. On Monday, Trump said that his former national security adviser faced a "criminal problem" if he didn't halt publication.
Bolton, a conservative foreign policy hawk who served as national security adviser from April 2018 through September 2019, clashed with Trump throughout his tenure, officials have said.
Bolton is just the latest former Trump administration official to emerge as a critic of the president's leadership. Former Defense Secretary James N. Mattis early this month sharply criticized the president's handling of protests over police violence and racial inequality.