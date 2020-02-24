NEW DELHI — President Donald Trump addressed the largest crowd of his political career Monday, celebrating the relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracies during a speech to a stadium crowd of more than 100,000.
Speaking in 86-degree heat in Ahmedabad, Trump avoided the more charged, controversial rhetoric that typically marks his rally speeches back home, but there was no absence of hyperbole as he and his host, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lavished praise on one another and offered unbridled optimism about a growing partnership and increased cooperation between the two nations.
"India's rise as a prosperous and independent nation is an example to every nation in the world and one of the most outstanding achievements of our century," Trump said. "It's all the more inspiring because you have done it as a democratic country. You have done it as a peaceful country. You have done it as a tolerant country."
Although he addressed his words "to every Indian — north and south, Hindu and Muslim, Jewish and Christian, rich and poor, young and old," and both leaders spoke about the shared value of diversity, the president did not explicitly acknowledge the rise in anti-Muslim violence that has accompanied Modi's rise to power or his Hindu nationalist government's efforts to marginalize the country's 200 million Muslims.
Trump avoided any mention of a new citizenship law passed in December that gives priority to refugees from surrounding countries who are Hindu or adherents of five other faiths, but not Muslims.
The law has generated widespread protests, some of which have been violently suppressed. If there was any implicit rebuke in the president's vague remarks about shared values, it was delivered in words of heartfelt praise.
"There is all the difference in the world between a nation that seeks power through coercion, intimidation and aggression, and a nation that rises by setting its people free and unleashing them to chase their dreams. And that is India," Trump said to applause.
In 2015, President Barack Obama toured the country with Modi and delivered a speech that urged support for religious freedom and human rights, although he muted his language to avoid confrontation with his host.
"Every person has the right to practice their faith how they choose," Obama said during that visit, "or to practice no faith at all, and to do so free from persecution and fear."
Trump's rally — which, like his events back home, began with Elton John on the loudspeakers and ended with the Rolling Stones — was the first big show at the new open-air Motera Stadium, a newly constructed 110,000-seat cricket ground that India touts as the world's largest.
The two leaders took the stage, enclosed in bulletproof glass in front of a large video board, at 1:40 p.m. local time to huge cheers from a crowd that had been dancing to their walk-up song, "Macho Man." The two leaders embraced and Modi grabbed Trump's hand and held up their arms together.
Modi introduced Trump by shouting "Namaste, Trump!" and "India-U.S. friendship!" several times, welcoming him "on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians."
Although the three presidents prior to Trump all visited India while in office, Modi said Trump's visit "imparts a new sweetness and closeness of family ties to the relationship" and said it is "no longer just another partnership — it is a far greater and closer relationship."
"Namaste," Trump said as he stepped to the podium, beginning his half-hour speech by thanking the crowd and expressing America's love and respect for India. "From this day on, India will always hold a very special place in our hearts," he said.