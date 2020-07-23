JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Donald Trump canceled the Jacksonville portion of the Republican National Convention Thursday evening, a stunning announcement just six weeks after he chose Jacksonville because of a rift with North Carolina’s governor over Trump wanting a packed convention in Charlotte during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville, Fla., component of the GOP convention,” Trump said in an early evening news conference Thursday when he cited safety concerns.
He praised Mayor Lenny Curry, who had been boosting the convention even as a majority of Jacksonville residents polled said they didn’t want the event here.
Trump said he would still give a speech, but that the event will convert to “telerallies.”
“I just felt it was wrong,” the president said about hosting an event like this during a pandemic. “ ... We didn’t want to take any chances.”
The convention was originally scheduled for Charlotte, but the Republican National Committee moved most of the activities to Jacksonville last month after that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper couldn’t guarantee Trump would have a packed arena without a mask mandate in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The president said the convention will do a “relatively quick” event in North Carolina on Aug. 24 to handle the nomination.
“We’ll have a very nice something,” he said. “We’ll figure it out. It’ll be online. It’ll be a little bit different.”
City Council President Tommy Hazouri announced Wednesday night that he opposed the event and didn’t think a bill appropriating federal funds would pass, particularly after Curry wouldn’t commit to answering questions at a Friday council meeting.
Hazouri said Trump’s announcement Thursday, which he learned about from the televised media briefing, was a “win for Republicans and Democrats alike.”
“There are too many questions and too many concerns about our public safety from the coronavirus and also the sheriff bringing up not having enough resources” for convention security, Hazouri said. “That in itself was the silver bullet.”