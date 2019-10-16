WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued distancing the United States from Kurdish forces in Syria who once were Washington's chief ally in fighting the Islamic State terrorist group.
Trump's decision to remove American forces that were positioned between Turkish troops and the Kurds has angered both Republican and Democratic members. Both chambers are expected to soon approve a resolution condemning his decision, which he says is necessary to help bring an end to what he calls America's post-9/11 "endless wars."
Unraveling U.S. military operations across the Middle East and Southwest Asia was a key plank of Trump's 2016 presidential bid. Initially, he gave into the counsel of his hawkish military and national security advisers, but as his term moves toward its three-year anniversary, Trump has increasingly bucked such advisers.
The Syrian Kurds lost more than 10,000 people while helping the Obama and Trump administrations mostly overturn Islamic State's control of large swaths in northern Syria.
But Trump sent a signal he has doubts about the longtime U.S. allies, telling reporters in the Oval Office alongside his Italian counterpart that the Kurds are "no angels," and called his move "strategically brilliant."
What's more, he continued his break with House and Senate Republicans when he said Turkey's invasion of Syria to hit Kurdish forces is "not our problem."
Trump took a shot at the Kurds, noting in his remarks that the U.S. funded many of the group's operations against Islamic State. "But that's OK," he added.
The president said earlier this week he has no qualms with Russia, which is filling the vacuum there as U.S. forces prepare for a risky aerial evacuation, putting military police forces where the Americans once acted as a buffer between the Turks and Kurds.
On Wednesday, Trump appeared to endorse a deal Kurdish leaders made with Syrian President Bashar Assad, whom he once targeted with Tomahawk missile strikes.
"Syria's protecting the Kurds," Trump said. "They're safe."
He appeared to wash his hands of the murky situation as Assad's government, Moscow, Turkey and Kurdish leaders continue careening toward a bloody and uncertain future.
"I wish them all a lot of luck," he said.