WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump found himself increasingly isolated Wednesday as members of his own party decried the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria — a move that cleared the way for a Turkish invasion — and top administration officials set off for an uncertain diplomatic mission to Ankara to negotiate a cease-fire.
Democratic leaders stormed out of a White House meeting intended to craft a joint response to the international crisis following what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called "a meltdown" by the president that included insulting Pelosi as "a third-rate politician," according to other Democratic leaders in the room.
"This was not a dialogue. It was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe," said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
The meeting was Trump's first face-to-face engagement with top Democrats since Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry last month, though the speaker said impeachment was not discussed. The abrupt ending to the meeting suggested even an international crisis will not be enough to prompt cooperation between Trump and the Democratic-led House.
Earlier in the day, even as Republicans joined in a House resolution condemning Trump's withdrawal, the president offered a glib assessment of the United States' one-time allies in the region, the Kurds, who are facing atrocities and the loss of limited autonomy that American troops had helped secure before Trump ordered the hasty withdrawal earlier this month.
Other American leaders disagreed with the president's assessment, fearing a cascade of consequences from the withdrawal, including threats to remaining U.S. soldiers' safety, the loss of American credibility in the region, an emboldened Russia and the escape of Islamic State militants in the chaos, which has already begun.
"I firmly believe that if President Trump continues to make such statements this will be a disaster worse than President Obama's decision to leave Iraq," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who has been a close ally of Trump's. "I fear this is a complete and utter national security disaster in the making and I hope President Trump will adjust his thinking."
Trump dismissed the criticism, saying Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and will play a key role in the impeachment process, would prefer to keep U.S. troops in the Middle East indefinitely.
"Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers, and fighting other peoples' wars. I wanna get out of the Middle East. I think Lindsey should focus right now on Judiciary."
Graham would not be silenced. "With all due respect to the president, I think I'm elected to have a say about our national security, that in my view what is unfolding in Syrian is going to be a disaster. I hope I'm wrong. I will not be quiet."
Other Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Mitt Romney of Utah, have called the U.S. withdrawal a "mistake." McConnell, who opened his weekly news conference expressing his gratitude to the Kurds, noted that the previous status quo with about 1,000 U.S. troops in northern Syria had been keeping the peace.
"As messy as Syria was, this was working pretty well," McConnell said. "A mere 1,000 troops was keeping the Russians out, the Iranians out, ISIS bad guys in jail, and the Kurds did the heavy lifting."
Shortly before top congressional leaders were scheduled to discuss Syria at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the House passed a bipartisan resolution opposing the president's decision, calling on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to withdraw and urging the Trump administration to continue supporting the Kurds.
The measure passed 354-60, with strong Republican support, a rarity in the House, where GOP members are usually strongly loyal to Trump.