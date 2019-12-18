NEW YORK — The Trump administration on Wednesday said it is proposing a rule to allow states to import prescription drugs from Canada, advancing a plan announced in July that the president has said will bring cheaper prescription drugs to Americans.
Importation of drugs from Canada to lower costs for U.S. consumers has been considered for years. Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), called the move “a historic step forward in efforts to bring down drug prices and out-of-pocket costs.”
Industry trade groups in both countries opposed the plan, saying it will not lower costs and could hurt Canada’s drug supplies. Groups representing pharmaceutical and biotech companies called the proposal a political gesture.
Azar said HHS would offer guidance to drugmakers that wish to voluntarily bring drugs they sell more cheaply in other countries into the United States for sale here.
The pathways for importation were announced in July, when Azar unveiled a “Safe Import Action Plan.”
The proposed rule still needs to pass through a 75-day comment period before being finalized, Azar said.
“We’re moving as quickly as we possibly can,” he added.
Governors of states including Florida, Maine, Colorado, Vermont and New Hampshire have already expressed interest in importing drugs from Canada once the pathway is fully in place, Azar said. States would be required to explain how any proposed drug imports would reduce drug prices for consumers.
Jim Greenwood, head of biotech industry trade group BIO and a former Republican congressman, said importation would not result in lower prices for consumers, citing nonpartisan budget experts and past U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioners. “Today’s announcement is the latest empty gesture from our elected lawmakers who want us to believe they’re serious about lowering patients’ prescription drug costs,” Greenwood said in a statement.
The Canadian government criticized the plan. Its U.S. ambassador said last month that importing medicines from Canada would not significantly lower U.S. prices. Reuters previously reported that Canada had warned U.S. officials it would oppose any import plan that might threaten the Canadian drug supply or raise costs for Canadians.
“Our government will protect our supply of and access to medication that Canadians rely on,” said Alexander Cohen, a spokesman for Canada’s Minister of Health.
“We continue to be in communication with the White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and our message remains firm: we share the goal of ensuring people can get and afford the medication they need – but these measures will not have any significant impact on prices or access for Americans.”