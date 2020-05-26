WASHINGTON, D.C. — Facing a potentially difficult path to reelection, President Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded his attacks on states using mail-in ballots, a scorched-earth campaign that could undermine confidence in the democratic process as the novel coronavirus threatens to make in-person voting more dangerous.
The president targeted California in particular, where Republicans are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, to block his plan to send mail ballots to every registered voter.
Trump falsely accused the state of distributing ballots to “people who aren’t citizens, illegals” and “anybody who is walking or breathing.” Citing no proof, he warned that people would print fake ballots and send them in “by the hundreds of thousands.”
“When that starts happening, you have a rigged system,” he said in the White House Rose Garden. “And that’s what would happen.”
Democrats and voting-rights activists accused Trump of deliberately sowing mistrust about the integrity of U.S. elections and turning ballot access into another partisan flashpoint as Americans worry about how they can safely participate on Election Day.
Last week Trump denounced plans to distribute mail ballot applications in Nevada and Michigan as “illegal” and threatened to “hold up” unspecified federal funding to the Democrat-led states.
At the same time, Republican leaders around the country are running aggressive field operations to encourage supporters to cast ballots by mail, a practice that has been widespread for years, with only rare cases of fraud.
But Trump again insisted that distributing mail ballots contributes to illegal voting.
“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday. “Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”
With surveys showing the president trailing Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee, and voters unhappy about his handling of the coronavirus crisis, Trump has increased his complaints that the November election could be unfair to him.
“If he loses the election, he can blame it on fraud,” said Rick Hasen, a voting expert and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine. “A more nefarious explanation is that he’s trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election in case he wants to contest it, or if he wants to undermine any Biden victory.”
Even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 neared 100,000, Trump spent recent days tweeting conspiracy theories about nonexistent voting fraud, a supposed sinister plot led by former President Barack Obama to sabotage his administration and other falsehoods.
False claims about voter fraud have been a regular feature of Trump’s conspiracy theories — even in the election he won.
When he was widely expected to lose the 2016 race, he accused Democrats of trying to “rig the election at the polling booths, where so many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is all too common.”
After he won, he was mortified that Hillary Clinton won 3 million more popular votes. He then claimed California had allowed ineligible voters to cast ballots, tweeting, “I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”
After taking office, Trump created a commission to examine allegations of voter fraud. It disbanded without substantiating his theories.
He revived the claims anyway, despite worries that in-person voting by millions of Americans could spread the coronavirus. Health officials believe some voters in Wisconsin were infected while participating in the state’s April 7 primary.
“We don’t know exactly what the virus will look like in November,” said Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor who specializes in voting rights. “But if it looks anything like it did in March, April or May, it’s going to be extremely difficult to vote as Americans are used to voting.”
Hans von Spakovsky, a lawyer at the Heritage Foundation who served on Trump’s commission on voter fraud, said registration rolls can be faulty, with outdated addresses and other errors. He warned that fraudsters will scoop up ballots if states distribute more of them to voters’ former homes.
“You suddenly have all these ballots, which are a very valuable commodity, arriving at places where voters no longer live,” he said. “Hopefully a lot of those get thrown out. But you have to imagine that some people might be tempted to vote with those ballots.”